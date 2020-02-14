Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

