Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 1,248 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after buying an additional 233,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after buying an additional 471,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after buying an additional 562,591 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,060,000 after buying an additional 362,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

