Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading 1% Higher

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.85, 419 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

