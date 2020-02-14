San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.35

San Miguel Corp (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered San Miguel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.55.

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

