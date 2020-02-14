Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 372,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 528,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

