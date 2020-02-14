Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 1,788,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,998. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

