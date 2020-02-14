Sandy Spring Bank Sells 82 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.28. The stock had a trading volume of 624,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

