Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Associated British Foods to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,936.82 ($38.63).

Shares of LON ABF traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,633 ($34.64). The company had a trading volume of 533,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,640.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,432.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

