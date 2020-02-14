Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Down 11.9% in January

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 298,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

