Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) Trading Down 6.7%

Santa Fe Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEG) shares traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 11,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 77,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFEG)

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits.

