Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 582,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SSL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 187,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Sasol has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
