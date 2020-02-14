Scff Management Llc Sells 45,598 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $198,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $262,364.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $109,395.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 5,056 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $19,718.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $43,884.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $41,880.01.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 261,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.31%. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 2,265,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4,586.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 117,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

