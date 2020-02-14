Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 45,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 481,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 375,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.