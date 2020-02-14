Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.03

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.03 and traded as low as $52.60. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 244,605 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55. The stock has a market cap of $277.40 million and a PE ratio of 17.26.

In other Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Lorraine Baldry bought 100,000 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,718.50).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

