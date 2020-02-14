Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Shares Down 11.7%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) shares fell 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54, 1,153,962 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 647,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALT. Pareto Securities raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $256.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

