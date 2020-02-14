Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,404. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

