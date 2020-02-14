Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS.

Shares of SEE traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.