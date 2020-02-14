Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,750 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 9,505,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. The company has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

