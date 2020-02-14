Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,199 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.49. 14,154,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

