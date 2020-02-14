Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,513 Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

SPG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.72. 1,013,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

