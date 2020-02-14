Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

