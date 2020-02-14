Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 1,668,697 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 771,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
SEEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.
