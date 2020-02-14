Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 1,668,697 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 771,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.