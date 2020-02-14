Sei Investments Co. Buys 180,797 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Boston Scientific worth $169,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 422,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.31. 7,289,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,064 shares of company stock worth $10,218,416. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

