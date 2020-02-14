Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,073,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,628. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

