Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,737 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $64,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.51. 19,927,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,209,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

