Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $69,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

