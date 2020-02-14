Sei Investments Co. Sells 507,564 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507,564 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.93% of IHS Markit worth $276,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,782 shares of company stock worth $129,669,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $81.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

