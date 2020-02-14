Sei Investments Co. Sells 71,659 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $116,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,340,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

