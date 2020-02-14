Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

WTTR opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.55 million, a PE ratio of -723.00 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

