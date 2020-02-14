Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 355.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $44,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $59,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $113.87 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

