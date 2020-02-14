Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,857,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 200,209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,723,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

