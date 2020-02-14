Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.399-3.499 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.42-$3.58 EPS.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.61.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

