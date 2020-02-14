Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s previous close.

SRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of -0.65. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

