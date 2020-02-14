Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 127,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,237. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of -0.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

