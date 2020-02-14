Sentivate Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,221.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $134,221.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.56 or 0.06087870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,268,294,701 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

