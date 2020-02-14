Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Serabi Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.17.
Serabi Gold Company Profile
