Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Serabi Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.17.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

