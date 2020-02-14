Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) PT Lowered to $41.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Servicemaster Global from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.44.

SERV traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. 25,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,997. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 40.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 78,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

