SG Americas Securities LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. 247,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,724. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

