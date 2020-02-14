SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 4,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

