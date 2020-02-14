SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.69. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

