SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 214,919 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Himax Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 650,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a P/E ratio of -166.33 and a beta of 0.29. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIMX. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

