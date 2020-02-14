SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,204 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 177.4% during the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,180. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

