SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,946 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.50. 4,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

