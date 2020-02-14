SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $5,516,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. 77,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

