Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $579.76 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.