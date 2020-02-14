Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Shoe Carnival worth $36,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCVL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SCVL stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 127,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,850. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $503.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

