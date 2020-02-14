Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Shopify to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $456.89.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $532.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.15 and a 200 day moving average of $368.66. Shopify has a twelve month low of $169.56 and a twelve month high of $593.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.65 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

