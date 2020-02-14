Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for FBD (LON:FBH)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of FBH stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.19) on Monday. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 9.27 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,008.23 ($13.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 697.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 822.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.09 million and a PE ratio of 566.97.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

