Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Wilmington (LON:WIL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON WIL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 241 ($3.17). The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 million and a P/E ratio of 19.13. Wilmington has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

