Short Interest in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Declines By 27.3%

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of 1347 Property Insurance worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

